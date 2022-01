Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 10:07 Hits: 4

Each year a small group of dedicated volunteers survey the mountains of Scotland's Highlands to monitor the UK's last patches of snow. Their data is invaluable for scientists measuring the effects of climate change.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/meet-the-snow-hunters-tracking-melt-in-scotland-s-mountains/a-60174273?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf