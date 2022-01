Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 12:58 Hits: 4

The thorny issue of how to face up to Vladimir Putin's Russia is one of the biggest foreign policy challenges for Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-russian-relations-a-minefield-of-misunderstanding/a-60358517?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf