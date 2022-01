Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 15:45 Hits: 4

Despite its many mutations, experts are not overly concerned about new coronavirus variant B.1.640.2, first discovered in a traveler returning from Cameroon to France.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-health-experts-not-alarmed-by-variant-identified-in-france/a-60329823?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf