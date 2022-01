Category: World Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 16:02 Hits: 5

The German Free Democratic Party (FDP) likes to claim it is the party that protects the freedom of the individual. But now that it is in government, the pro-business, neoliberal FDP is proving to be pragmatic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-is-freedom-for-germany-s-free-democrats/a-60352141?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf