Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 09:23 Hits: 4

The poorer half of Germany's population inherits little to no wealth. A proposal by a Berlin think tank would give a lump sum to young people for education, homeownership or starting a business.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/universal-inheritance-would-%E2%82%AC20k-at-18-help-to-reset-inequality/a-60375347?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf