Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 17:20 Hits: 4

Omicron may infect 60% of the world's population by mid-March. That may mean global infections of 5 million per day.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-have-we-reached-the-peak-of-omicron-infections/a-60399206?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf