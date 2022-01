Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 09:23 Hits: 4

The second largest city in the tiny country of Luxembourg is one of the 2022 European Capitals of Culture. Esch-sur-Alzette has only 36,000 inhabitants. Despite COVID, the town has a full program.

