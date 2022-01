Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 09:45 Hits: 5

A lawsuit in the shooting involving actor Alec Baldwin that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins claims live ammo was given to the film crew without their knowledge.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/armorer-in-rust-film-set-shooting-sues-prop-supplier/a-60407323?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf