Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 14:10 Hits: 4

The US is celebrating the first depiction of a Black woman on a quarter dollar coin. It's a milestone for minorities. But women have been depicted on coins for over 2,500 years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rulers-goddesses-and-activists-portraits-of-women-on-coins/a-60410819?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf