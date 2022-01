Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 10:42 Hits: 2

After warnings that Brexit would dent one of the few sectors where the UK is a global winner — financial services — it turns out the City is relatively unscathed. But some ask if COVID has just delayed the inevitable.

