Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 13:55 Hits: 2

The head of Germany's disease control agency said hospitalizations and deaths are set to rise. Meanwhile, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said new, stricter regulations and vaccinations should help manage the crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-germany-expects-rise-in-deaths-as-omicron-takes-hold/a-60425354?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf