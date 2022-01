Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 15:52 Hits: 2

Alphonso Davies will stop training with Bayern Munich due to a minor heart inflammation. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga is determined to play on despite rising COVID-19 rates, which are also affecting the transfer market.

