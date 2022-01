Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 21:35 Hits: 2

Police fired tear gas and water cannons as demonstrators defied coronavirus restrictions and took to the streets to protest President Kais Saied's grip on power.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tunisia-protesters-mark-2011-uprising-despite-ban/a-60431728?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf