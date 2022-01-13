'I'm angry at the whole world, especially Biden': Top Afghan women's rights activist

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 14:49 Hits: 4

FRANCE 24 spoke to Mahbouba Seraj, a leading women's rights activist in Afghanistan. She told us the Taliban have to "give in" on "red lines" such as women's access to education and work in order to "continue governing". With Afghanistan in dire need of financial assistance, Seraj said she was "angry at the whole world", especially US President Joe Biden. "You cannot let the people of this country die," she said in an emotional plea to the international community.

