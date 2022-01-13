The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

'I'm angry at the whole world, especially Biden': Top Afghan women's rights activist

Category: World Hits: 4

'I'm angry at the whole world, especially Biden': Top Afghan women's rights activist FRANCE 24 spoke to Mahbouba Seraj, a leading women's rights activist in Afghanistan. She told us the Taliban have to "give in" on "red lines" such as women's access to education and work in order to "continue governing". With Afghanistan in dire need of financial assistance, Seraj said she was "angry at the whole world", especially US President Joe Biden. "You cannot let the people of this country die," she said in an emotional plea to the international community.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20220113-i-m-angry-at-the-whole-world-especially-biden-top-afghan-women-s-rights-activist

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version