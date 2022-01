Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 08:54 Hits: 4

Tunisia's protest over their bizarre Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Mali in which the referee blew the final whistle twice before full time was thrown out on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220114-tunisia-lose-protest-over-africa-cup-of-nations-match-that-ended-too-early