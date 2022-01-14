The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'It was a waking nightmare': Residents still reeling from bloody riots in Kazakhstan

Category: World Hits: 2

'It was a waking nightmare': Residents still reeling from bloody riots in Kazakhstan Dozens of people died and hundreds were wounded in Kazakhstan when peaceful protests over the rising cost of petrol turned violent from January 2-9. Videos of the aftermath show looted shops and buildings burned to the ground. During the clashes, most residents of the former capital Almaty stayed barricaded in their homes, without internet access. We were finally able to contact one woman who told us about her experience during the week of chaos and terror in a city gripped by violence.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220114-kazakhstan-fuel-protests-aftermath-internet-blackout

