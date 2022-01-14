On the line: The Mexicans deported from the US to a homeland they barely know

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 14:39 Hits: 2

Every year, more than 100,000 Mexicans living in the United States are deported to Mexico. Many of them have grown up and spent decades in the US, working, paying taxes and starting families. Some of them don't even speak Spanish. In a matter of days, they find themselves taken from their children and loved ones and escorted across the border, unable to appeal their deportation. FRANCE 24 brings you a special full-length documentary on their plight.

