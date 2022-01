Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 16:11 Hits: 2

After a week of talks, the dialogue between Russia, NATO and the United States on the Ukrainian crisis hasĀ failed to overcome the disagreements. Americans and Europeans denounce the deployment of Russian soldiers at the border, and Russia continues to deny any desire to attack its neighboring country.

