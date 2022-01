Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 16:58 Hits: 2

It was a game of two halves and two great goals as a magnificent 25-yard strike by ex-Marseille striker André Ayew put Ghana 1-0 up against Gabon in the 18th minute – then Jim Allevinah equalised with a similarly magnificent shot in the 88th minute.

