In Mali, ‘France is paying the price for its own ambiguity,’ expert says

In Mali, ‘France is paying the price for its own ambiguity,’ expert says France has increased pressure on Mali’s military junta since the West African regional group ECOWAS enforced tough sanctions on the country over the weekend. With the Malian junta calling for protests on Friday against the sanctions and international pressure, particularly from Paris, the stage is set for increased tension between the two countries. FRANCE 24 discussed the implications with Antoine Glaser, a leading French expert on Africa.

