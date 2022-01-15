The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SOP violation fines under new Act will be benchmarked proportionately with best practices, says committee chairman

SOP violation fines under new Act will be benchmarked proportionately with best practices, says committee chairman PETALING JAYA: The health, science and innovation parliamentary select committee (PSC) says that the quantum of fines under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, especially for corporate bodies, was one of the issues that would be further discussed and benchmarked proportionately with best practices all around the world. Read full story

