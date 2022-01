Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 10:12 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy director has lodged a police report in relation to a tweet posted by the "Edisi Khas" Twitter account over allegations that he forced an Immigration officer to plead guilty in court. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/15/macc-man-denies-forcing-immigration-officer-to-plead-guilty-lodges-police-report-against-tweet