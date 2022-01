Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 10:12 Hits: 10

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal dismissed insinuations that he was a crony of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as his Sabah based Parti Warisan makes political forays into Peninsular Malaysia. Read full story

