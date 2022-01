Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 10:10 Hits: 8

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Kyiv next week to reaffirm support for Ukrainian sovereignty and reinforce efforts to deter "aggressive actions" by Russia, Ottawa said on Saturday. Read full story

