Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 17:17 Hits: 1

In 2015, Ohio voters passed a constitutional amendment to make the redistricting process more bipartisan. This week, the state’s Supreme Court, in a decisions celebrated by voting rights advocates, cited the amendment when it nixed gerrymandered maps.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0114/Ohio-court-scraps-maps-showing-promise-for-redistricting-reform?icid=rss