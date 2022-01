Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:15 Hits: 1

Thirty years after the signing of a peace accord ending El Salvador’s civil war, some fear the country is working harder to forget the past than learn from mistakes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2022/0114/El-Salvador-questions-role-of-past-atrocities-in-creating-new-future?icid=rss