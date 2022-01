Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:23 Hits: 1

In the 1990s, Turkey and Armenia cut diplomatic ties, and in 2020 the two countries warred over disputed land. But peace could be on the horizon. This week, for the first time in decades, officials from both countries restored communications.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2022/0114/Turkey-and-Armenia-talk-peace-after-decades-of-hostility?icid=rss