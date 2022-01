Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 14:02 Hits: 0

The United States has welcomed Russia’s move to arrest alleged members of a notorious hacking group, including the individual suspected of being behind last year's ransomware attack on a U.S. pipeline operator.

