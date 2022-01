Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 14:36 Hits: 0

America’s rapid accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership would enhance US trade with important regional economies, and bolster their efforts to compete with China. US President Joe Biden should make it an urgent priority.

