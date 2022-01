Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 14:47 Hits: 0

The stakes in the case of National Federation of Independent Businesses vs. OSHA were extraordinarily high. At issue when the US Supreme Court ruled on the legality of the Biden administration's workplace vaccine mandate was not just the future course of the pandemic but also the judiciary's own relevance and credibility.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-vaccine-mandate-at-supreme-court-by-antara-haldar-1-2022-01