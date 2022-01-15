'Powerful evidence': Former prosecutor says McCarthy interview suggests admission of guilt from Trump

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 00:46 Hits: 5

On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down the significance of the newly uncovered radio interview with former House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last year, in which he said former President Donald Trump acknowledged some responsibility for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This information, noted Honig, should re-contextualize McCarthy's refusal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the attack.

"McCarthy claims there's nothing, in his words, that he can provide to the committee," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "But just listening to his own words, that's clearly not true."

"It's complete nonsense, and it's simply not true," agreed Honig. "This new piece of tape, where McCarthy says Donald Trump acknowledged that he has some responsibility, that's extraordinarily powerful evidence. That's an admission of some culpability by Donald Trump to Kevin McCarthy. And the committee is right to be very much focused on that."

"That was the old McCarthy, before his voyage down to Mar-a-Lago," added Honig. "He seems to have emerged as a different person with a different take on the facts and reality."

Watch below:

