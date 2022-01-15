Iran Increases Oil Exports Despite US Sanctions

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 01:22 Hits: 4

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, revealed this Friday that the Persian nation increased its oil exports by 40 percent, despite the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the United States (U.S.) government against that nation.

In this sense, he specified that, despite the interest in abolishing Washington's sanctions in this sector, “Iran's oil exports have reached such a level that we are no longer concerned. During our government, oil exports have increased by 40 percent. The money earned here also returns to the country,” he said.

According to a message on his social networks, Raisi informed that the national oil industry began to normalize its revenues.

According to the head of state, the increase in the production and export of crude oil since he assumed the Presidency in August 2021 represents a remarkable improvement in the national economy.

This increase happens in the midst of negotiations between Iran and the G4+1 (United Kingdom, France, Russia, China and Germany) to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The proposed mechanism also seeks the return of the U.S., something that, according to Raisi, will not prevail over the economy of the Islamic nation.

“We are not putting all our eggs in one basket when dealing with the sanctions imposed by Washington,” he stressed, referring to the Iranian strategy of diversifying its economic options.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has threatened that if negotiations fail, Washington would be ready to use other options.

Iran's main demand in the Austrian capital is the lifting of the sanctions imposed by the White House on the oil and financial sector, as well as verification and a guarantee that they will not be applied again in the future.

