Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 00:16 Hits: 1

Russia's Federal Security Service has announced a major crackdown on the REvil ransomware hacking group. One of the arrested individuals was allegedly responsible for the attack on the Colonial Pipeline last year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-welcomes-russian-arrests-of-revil-ransomware-gang/a-60432637?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf