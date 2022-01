Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 03:39 Hits: 5

A federal judge has punished "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug, ordering him to return millions in profits. Shkreli is also now barred from working in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-pharma-bro-martin-shkreli-ordered-to-pay-back-profits/a-60432805?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf