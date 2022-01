Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 18:24 Hits: 3

Ukrainian government websites were splashed with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst" as a massive cyberattack hit the country, while a U.S. official voiced fears that Russia was preparing to attack its neighbour if diplomacy failed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220114-be-afraid-cyberattack-targets-ukraine-as-russia-moves-more-troops