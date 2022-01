Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 07:53 Hits: 8

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Two policemen are out on police bail after they failed a drug test during a raid at a family karaoke joint in Prai on Thursday (Jan 13). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/15/two-cops-arrested-along-with-terence-naidu-in-nightclub-raid-out-on-bail