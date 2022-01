Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 15:44 Hits: 3

While policies to support families and address climate risks remain blocked at the federal level, California continues to forge ahead with these broadly popular agenda items. Should the Biden administration's signature Build Back Better Act fail to pass, America will need a progressive policy beacon more than ever.

