Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 16:36 Hits: 2

Nationalist rivalries and rampant corruption continue to hold Bosnia and Herzegovina back. Now that it is in another deep political crisis, the international community must reconsider and clarify its own role, creating the conditions for Bosnian leaders finally to sit down and hash out the compromises needed to make the country work.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bosnia-political-crisis-requires-international-restraint-by-carl-bildt-2022-01