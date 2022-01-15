GOP officials use white supremacist rhetoric in pushing Arizona governor to attack asylum-seekers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 01:00 Hits: 1

The anti-immigrant loudmouth who unlawfully served in the previous administration is among the right-wing extremists behind a racist scheme urging Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to use war powers against asylum-seeking families at the southern border.

Ken Cuccinelli, now a “senior fellow” with some group called the Center for Renewing America, claims a supposed “invasion,” AZ Mirror reports. That’s the exact same white supremacist rhetoric spewed by racist mass murderers, including the man who shot up an El Paso Walmart due to his intense hatred of Mexicans. But during a press conference pushing Ducey to treat children and parents as some sort of enemy combatants, Republicans could not say the word enough times.

“An invasion would normally be referenced in terms of a nation-state invasion, but when you look at these numbers, I think it’s safe to say that this is an invasion,” the Associated Press (AP) reports state lawmaker Jake Hoffman said. If that name sounds familiar, you’re right: Hoffman was among the GOP officials who signed their name to one of the fake presidential election documents. Daily Kos’ Rebekah Sager wrote that when Hoffman was confronted with the fake document, the MF-er ran. Nothing but a top-notch group here.

It remains hilarious that Ken Cuccinelli is still trying to give the impression that he’s concerned about the rule of law, considering how much he flouted it through the very end of the previous administration. Despite both a federal judge and a nonpartisan Government Accountability Office finding he was unlawfully appointed to the previous administration, a shameless Ken refused to budge from office, using his final days in power to sabotage the incoming Biden administration. Ken doesn’t care about rule of anything, he’s just a racist piece of shit.

“When a picture of your claimed invasion looks like the average crowd at a Little League game, it's not an invasion,” tweeted American Immigration Council policy counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick. “You're just terrified of brown people.” He tweeted several other images of the supposed “invaders” claimed by the truly very strange Cuccinelli.

Let's take a look at a picture of this so-called "invasion": We've got denim jacket dude, a dad helping his kid put on a shirt, a mom hugging her toddler as they sit around patiently, a bunch of families wearing masks, and a child just standing there looking bored. So scary! ???? https://t.co/xT7QXv1SCrpic.twitter.com/PBvAyMSGVd January 14, 2022

The fact that politicians think the army needs to be called out for a bunch of families with suitcases waiting patiently for the Border Patrol to process them so they can apply for asylum is a sign of how divorced from reality the debate is right now. This is not an invasion. pic.twitter.com/cQHZ5Y83UK January 14, 2022

“The way I would do it is I would thumbprint them, give them food and water and put them back across the border,” Cuccinelli said according to the AP. These are terrible people. Ken, that is, not asylum-seekers. “So far in FY 2022, nearly half of the people encountered by Border Patrol in the Yuma, AZ sector were from Cuba, Nicaragua & Venezuela—many of whom are refugees fleeing persecution under those regimes,” tweeted Human Right First’s Kennji Kizuka. “And politicians in AZ want to use war powers against them??” Yes—while some of these politicians actively schemed to overturn American democracy.

