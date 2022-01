Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 08:33 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday announced a snap combat readiness inspection of its troops in its far east and said they would practice deploying to far-away military sites in Russia for exercises. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/14/russia-holds-snap-combat-readiness-inspection-of-far-east-troops