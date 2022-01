Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 08:32 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: Two new initiatives are being implemented by the Defence Ministry to strengthen Sabah's security in the east coast. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/14/new-army-base-to-be-constructed-in-lahad-datu-costing-over-rm640mil-says-hisham