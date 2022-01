Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 08:05 Hits: 4

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An explosion from a hand grenade hit the headquarters of Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi's Taqaddum party in Baghdad early on Friday wounding two guards, police sources said. Read full story

