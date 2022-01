Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 17:05 Hits: 2

Iranian teachers took to the streets of more than 50 cities across Iran to demand better working conditions and pay. Amateur video posted on social media on January 13 showed teachers holding up pens and chanting for justice in nationwide protests.

