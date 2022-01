Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 22:53 Hits: 9

California Governor Gavin Newson has rebuked recommendations from a parole commissioner panel and said Sirhan Sirhan poses a threat to public safety. Sirhan killed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

