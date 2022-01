Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 01:25 Hits: 7

Pyongyang is angered by new US sanctions, which were in response to North Korean missile tests. North Korea maintains that the tests do not target any specific country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-accuses-us-of-provocation-amid-sanctions/a-60420222?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf