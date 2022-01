Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 02:24 Hits: 9

A German court has found a Syrian former army colonel guilty of crimes against humanity, handing him a life sentence. It was a landmark trial to examine state-sponsored torture during the Syrian civil war.

