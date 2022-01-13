Assassination mars Cameroon's football fiesta, exposes missed political goals

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 18:58 Hits: 3

The killing this week of a prominent senator from Cameroon’s anglophone western region, while the country hosts the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, has put a spotlight on a conflict the government has tried to paper over. While President Paul Biya hails the tournament as a symbol of unity, his government’s policies have exacerbated deadly divides.

https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220113-senator-s-killing-mars-cameroon-s-football-fiesta-exposes-missed-political-goals