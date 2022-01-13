The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Assassination mars Cameroon's football fiesta, exposes missed political goals

Assassination mars Cameroon's football fiesta, exposes missed political goals The killing this week of a prominent senator from Cameroon’s anglophone western region, while the country hosts the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, has put a spotlight on a conflict the government has tried to paper over. While President Paul Biya hails the tournament as a symbol of unity, his government’s policies have exacerbated deadly divides.

