Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 22:42 Hits: 8

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses – a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans – while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220113-us-supreme-court-blocks-biden-s-vaccine-or-test-mandate-for-businesses