Category: World Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 01:28 Hits: 8

MELAKA: The flood situation in Melaka has fully recovered after the last relief centre at SK Seri Mendapat in Jasin was closed at 7pm Thursday (Jan 13). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/14/floods-melaka-fully-recovers-all-relief-centres-in-state-closed