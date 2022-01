Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 18:19 Hits: 6

Not since the days of “stagflation” have prices climbed as steeply as they did last month, putting pressure on everyone from small bakeries in Minnesota to used-car buyers in Maryland. Economists are uncertain how long high prices will stick.

